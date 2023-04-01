April fool's day prank

What do you do when the world’s busiest airline wants to prank everyone on April 1? You join in on the mischief!



So when Emirates said it was launching an ultra-luxury cruise liner, we were more than happy to take everyone along for a ride, or.... erm, a cruise.



Having been witness to some of the more outlandish April 1 gags the airline has pulled, such as that transparent plane or the one with the swimming pool in it, we knew the idea of a cruise liner was going to be a hard sell, especially at a time when the airline is rapidly expanding its route network and spending millions on its fleet refurbishment as travel demand surges to pre-pandemic levels.



So we did what any good publication would do. We allowed the news to have its moment of glory by publishing it for a few hours.



But like all good things, this cruise has made its final stop and will no longer be ferrying passengers. Hope you had a good ride.