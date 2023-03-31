Dubai: Emirates will now be sailing across the seven seas with its newly-launched maritime arm, Emirates Sealine.
“Emirates Sealine is promising cruisers top-tier and never-before-imagined experiences as they voyage to rarely-before-seen ports of call,” it said in a statement. “It placed a titanic, multi-billion-dollar order for an initial 10 cruise ships which are currently being fitted with the latest and the best.”
According to the statement, Emirates Sealine will offer a cruise calendar outside traditional seasons. The first cruise is scheduled to flag off from Dubai Harbour on April 01, 2024, with Karachi as the maiden port of call – harking back to the airline’s first-ever flight in October 1985.
Itineraries and bookings will be open from June 31. Emirates Sealine’s liners will dock at major cruise ports – charting a course from US to New Zealand.
“Emirates is no stranger to the seas, having been associated with powerboat racing in Dubai to Emirates Team New Zealand and more recently, the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team,” said Captain Jack Shallow, the newly appointed Chief Maritime Officer at Emirates Sealine. “Technology, AI and innovation in developing our future-generation cruise ships mean we can mirror the city’s pace and sail at more than 50 knots per hour – nearly double the speed of the fastest ones today.”
“We’ll be running a tight ship to ensure we deliver on our promises to our customers. Right now, it’s all hands to the deck as the team prepares for launch,” he added.
Sustainability at the forefront
Emirates Sealine will be working with vendors on sustainable maritime fuel (SMF), solar panels, recycling and waste management, it said on Friday.
Emirates’ passengers, arriving in Dubai, will be chauffered in custom-built electric cars from DXB to Dubai Harbour and escorted to their luxury cabins onboard, in a seamless air-land-sea journey.
The cruise fleet will feature four cabin types, offering varied and tiered levels of space, amenities, and luxury. More product and service details may be released in the future.
Over the next months, Emirates Sealine will recruit thousands of mariners and specialists to manage operations and serve guests with the airline’s signature hospitality.