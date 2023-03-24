Dubai: Emirates will deploy its signature A380 aircraft to Bali starting from June 1, marking the first A380 service to the country.
The new 2-class Emirates A380 service will replace one of the two daily services to Bali currently operated by a 2-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline’s debut A380 flight EK368, will depart from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 03:25 am, arriving in Denpasar International Airport (DPS) at 04:35 pm local time. The returning flight, EK369, will depart Bali at 07:40 pm, arriving in Dubai at 12:45 am local time.
“Bali continues to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in our network and strategic markets in Southeast Asia, and the Emirates A380’s debut in Indonesia underscores our long-standing commitment to its travel and tourism sector,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer. “We look forward to driving more inbound traffic to the island, while also offering leisure and business travellers more opportunities to connect to Dubai and beyond to cities across Europe and the Americas through Emirates’ extensive global network."
Emirates launched a non-stop daily service from Dubai to Bali in 2015, adding to its scheduled flights to Jakarta which began in 1992. The airline has so far operated more than 49,000 flights and carried over 9 million passengers between Indonesia and Dubai. Emirates currently serves Indonesia with 28 weekly flights to both Bali and Jakarta, and offers increased connectivity to 29 more domestic cities via the two gateways through its partnership agreements with both Garuda Indonesia and Batik Air.
"The scheduled operations of the Airbus A380 in Indonesia will be a historic moment for Indonesian aviation and Angkasa Pura I," said Faik Fahmi, President Director of PT. Angkasa Pura I.
Emirates’ flagship aircraft is currently deployed to 41 destinations, including Dubai and is likely to expand to nearly 50 destinations by the end of the summer.
Airfare from Abu Dhabi to Bali for the same period hovers between Dh2,500 and Dh5,500.
One-way airfares from both the emirate start from Dh1,500.