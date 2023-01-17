Dubai: Emirates will ramp up frequencies to Hong Kong with a daily non-stop service from its Dubai hub, starting from March 29, the airline said on Tuesday.
This will increase the airline’s operations in the market up to 14 weekly flights.
Operated by an Airbus A380 aircraft, Emirates’ flight EK380 will depart Dubai at 10:45 am and arrive in Hong Kong at 10:00 pm. The return flight EK381 will depart from Hong Kong at 12:35 am and arrive in Dubai at 05:00 am. All times are local.
“As one of Emirates’ key Asian destinations, the airline reaffirms its commitment to supporting Hong Kong’s post-pandemic recovery, increasing capacity to serve travellers originating from Dubai or connecting in Dubai from other cities in its global network,” the airline said in a statement.
Emirates will also provide increased connectivity for travellers to additional destinations beyond Hong Kong with its interline agreements with Cathay Pacific and HongKong Airlines.