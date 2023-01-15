Brisbane: Emirates will add capacity on its route to Brisbane by introducing an additional daily service starting June 1 this year, the airline said on Sunday.
The service, operated by a 777-300ER, will see flight EK 430 take off from Dubai at 0230hrs, arriving in Brisbane at 2220hrs. The return flight, EK 431, will depart Brisbane at 0250hrs, arriving in Dubai at 1100hrs local time. The airline currently serves Brisbane with a daily A380 flight.
The additional service means Emirates will be back to operating at pre-pandemic levels to the Australian city. The expansion will boost capacity through Brisbane by more than a quarter of a million seats per year both ways.
Barry Brown, Divisional Vice President Australasia at Emirates, said: “Our second daily service to Brisbane begins as we proudly celebrate 20 years of flying to the sunshine state. Not only will this service cater to the demand of Australians looking to travel overseas, but also welcome more travellers and tourists from Dubai and across our global network to enjoy Queensland.
“The additional service combined with our daily A380 to Brisbane means Emirates will offer almost 12,000 seats to and from Brisbane every week. This is another important milestone in the resumption of our Australian capacity and reaffirms our longstanding commitment to flying down under. We look forward to welcoming more Australians on board to enjoy the Emirates experience.”
Emirates has been serving Australia for more than 25 years, transporting over 40 million passengers to and from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, and other destinations via its Dubai hub since 1996.