The Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA) has expanded its current fleet with an order for three twin-engine DA42-VI and its corresponding flight simulator from Austria-based manufacturer Diamond Aircraft Industries.
EFTA said the total deal is worth 4 million euros at list prices.
The AUSTRO jet-fuel-powered DA42-VI aircraft is slated to be the flagship that ushers in multi-engine piston (MEP) training at EFTA. Aircraft delivery is expected to commence soon, with all three slated to be received by EFTA in the first half of 2023.
Capt Abdulla Al Hammadi, Vice President of Emirates Flight Training Academy, said: “Our new fleet from Diamond Aircraft is part of our larger strategic intent for our cadet programme. It helps us design a bridging MEP programme for cadets to gain more flying experience while progressing from a single engine to a light jet aircraft.”
“Our cadets stand to benefit as they gain experience on three different aircraft types, even before they’re licensed. The new fleet also helps us go above and beyond in complying with the new GCAA guidelines. The DA42-VI is reliable, eco-friendly and a practical platform for MEP training.”
The four-seat DA42-VI is the newest version of Diamond’s light piston twin-engine aircraft. The jet fuel-powered DA42-VI is designed to simplify the transition from single to twin engines. The plane generates fuel savings of up to 50 per cent compared to conventional AVGAS-powered twins.
More than 100 cadets have successfully graduated from EFTA since 2020, creating a solid pilot recruitment pipeline for Emirates and the industry.
Liqun (Frank) Zhang, CEO of Diamond Aircraft Austria, said: “We are thrilled that our DA42-VI is the choice for Emirates’ flight training. This again solidifies the aircraft’s position as the leading multi-engine piston trainer.”