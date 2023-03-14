Dubai: Emirates airline is ramping up capacity and flight services for the upcoming ‘Northern Summer’ schedule, which launches March 26. It comes after the Dubai carrier put in a 31 per cent increase in operations – based on Available Seat Kilometers – since the start of its current financial year in April 2022.
“Our financial year started relatively quietly as we held back our ramp up until the planned northern runway rehabilitation program at Dubai International airport was completed in June,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer. “From July 2022 onwards, it’s been non-stop expansion."
That means established routes to Europe, Australia and Africa will be served with more flights, while in East Asia, more cities will see route restarts.
In recent months, the airline reintroduced services to five cities, launched flights to one new destination (Tel Aviv), and added 251 weekly flights onto existing routes.
"Our forward bookings are also robust," said Kazim. "Emirates is working hard on several fronts - to bring back operating capacity as quickly as the ecosystem can manage, while also upgrading our fleet and product to ensure our customers always enjoy the best possible Emirates experience.
"So far, 4 of our A380 aircraft have been completely refurbished with our new cabin interiors and Premium Economy seats, and more will enter service as our US$2 billion cabin and service enhancement program picks up pace."
A380 reintroductions
The double-decker Airbus aircraft will be deployed to Glasgow (from March 26), Casablanca from (April 15), Beijing (May 1), Shanghai (June 4), Nice (June 1), Birmingham (July 1), Kuala Lumpur (August 1), and Taipei (August 1).
Japan plans
Emirates' resumption of services to Tokyo Haneda will start April 2, with daily flights. This takes Emirates’ Japan operations to 21 daily flights, including an A380 service to Tokyo-Narita and a Boeing 777 service to Osaka.