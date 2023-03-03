Dubai: Emirates and Philippine Airlines (PAL) have signed an interline agreement to boost connectivity for passengers of both air carriers to new points on each other’s networks via Manila and Dubai, using a single ticket and one baggage policy.
Now in effect, the reciprocal interline partnership provides Emirates’ passengers access to 19 Philippine domestic destinations operated by Philippine Airlines, including Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, Cotabato, Davao, Iloilo, Kalibo and more, as well as two Asian regional points via Manila. Philippine Airlines’ passengers also benefit from access to Emirates’ global network and connect to 21 cities operated by Emirates beyond Dubai to European destinations such as London, Rome, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Paris and Kuwait, as well as to Jeddah and other points in the Middle East , Africa and India.
“The Philippines is one of our strongest consumer markets and we’re pleased to sign a new interline agreement with the country’s flag carrier,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer. “The partnership with Philippine Airlines will help open new links for trade and tourism that will drive more inbound traffic into the market, and expand Emirates’ footprint in East Asia.”
Bud Britanico, Philippine Airlines Vice President for Sales commented: “We are eager to expand our reach to various international markets and exciting destinations and help stimulate business and tourist travel for global citizens, as well as provide better service to our fellow Filipinos living and working in overseas nations.”
Emirates first started operations in Manila in 1990, and has since expanded its network to include Cebu and Clark. The airline currently serves the Philippines with 25 weekly flights to the three gateways. With the addition of its agreement with Philippine Airlines, Emirates takes its interline partners up to 120 air carriers. The airline also has 27 codeshare partners.