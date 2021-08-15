In conversation with Kamal Al Shakshir, National Sales and Marketing Manager, Suzuki, Al Rostamani Group
What essentially makes Suzuki cars so popular for families in the UAE?
Suzuki cars offer great fuel economy and value for money. All our cars have a modern and unique look. Besides, we offer great durability and resale value.
What are the various offers and promotions currently available for UAE residents?
We have different offers to meet customers’ expectations, including but not limited to seven years warranty. We also have other freebies and services, finance offers and many other deals. We always strive to secure a very pleasant customer experience.
Car buying and mobility have changed drastically since the outbreak of the pandemic. How has your business been in the past one and a half year? What steps have you taken to drive car sales amid the pandemic?
We have witnessed a significant change in the segmentation of customers, but sales are steadily growing because we offer flexible alternatives to consumers owing to the new market reality after the pandemic.
Suzuki has succeeded in serving the needs of different market segments including corporate sales as well as the individual sales.