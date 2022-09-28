Always Improving

Number of licences issued in 2022

● 300

Competitive packages and offers for start-ups

● The company offers comprehensive support which includes licence, administrative and legal registrations, year-round legal follow-up, resident visa for the investor and their employees and family, medical examination, fingerprinting, Emirates ID, opening of professional and personal bank accounts, health insurance and retirement plan at the best rates with packages negotiated directly with various administrations and institutions in the UAE.

Top 5 success factors

● Communication

● Its team is always available for its customers

● Legal, financial, business expertise

● Employees are also seasoned entrepreneurs

● Clients are guaranteed to get answers for all their queries

Contact details

● Creer-societe-dubai.fr; Youtube.com/c/GaNuiParkVivreaDubai; 058 594 5978

Aurion

Key free zones represented

● Aurion is the registered agent of 16 free trade zones: Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai CommerCity, IFZA, Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, Meydan Free Zone, Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC), Dubai Technology & Entrepreneur Center (DTEC), RAKEZ, RAKICC, Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah Media City - Shams, Sharjah Publishing City, Kezad, Ajman Free Zone, Ajman Media City, Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone, and more.

Competitive packages and offers for start-ups

Avail professional business set-up consulting in the UAE at the lowest cost from the experts in the sector. As part of its 15th Anniversary, investors can avail a host of business incentives such as:

● Dedicated PRO service agent for all business support requirements in the UAE

● 50% off on service fees for PRO services and allied business support services

● Combo offer package includes company set-up, ISO certification/ trademark registration. The combo offer helps global investors easily establish a company and streamline business operations to achieve better profits.

Top 5 success factors

Aurion goes by the motto of Trust, Excellence, and Delivery

● Trust among clients

● Excellence in business advisory

● Delivering the services promptly

● Data privacy and cybersecurity

● Transparency in business

Contact details

Aurionuae.com, 04 250 4150

Axiom Mark

Key free zones represented

● The company works closely with all free zones in the UAE including Ajman Free Zone Authority (AFZA), Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA), DMCC, Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), Hamriyah Free Zone, IFZA, Dubai South Free Zone (DWC), Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), Meydan Free Zone, RAKEZ, Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF), Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone and more. Depending on the client’s requirement, it offers the right choice of free zone.

Number of licences issued in 2022

● It has successfully established over 1,000 entities in the UAE.

Competitive packages and offers for start-ups

● Dubai licence package without visa: Dh9,999; package includes: 100% owned licence, one year lease agreement, eligibility to upgrade to visas, and one-year use of flexi-desk.

● Dubai licence package with visa: Dh14,499; package includes: 100% owned instant licence, local agent fees, immigration card and investor visa including medical and ID.

● Offshore licence package: Dh5,500

Top 5 success factors

● Strategic focus

● Team of professionals

● Flawless operations

● Unique marketing methods

● Effective financial reporting

Contact details

Axiom-mark.com; 04 3705787; 056 2189542

Black Swan

Key free zones represented

● IFZA, SHAMS, DMCC, DAFZA, JAFZA, DIC, RAK, DWC

Number of licences issued in 2022

● 175

Top 5 success factors

● Fast adaptability to change

● Team first attitude

● Keeping empathy as the core of activities

● Relationship oriented growth

● Customer centric approach

Contact details

Capital International Group

Key free zones represented

● DAFZA, Rakez, JAFZA, TCOM, Masdar, Shams, SAIF Zone, Meydan, Umm Al Quwain Free Zone and many more

Number of licences issued in 2022

● 420

Competitive packages and offers for start-ups

● Special start-up package, corporate PRO package, freelance TSS package and many more

Top 5 success factors

● In-depth knowledge about the UAE

● Tie-ups with almost every government entity and up-to-date information on new laws and government policy procedures

● Value-added services to customers

● Strengthened partnership with corporate organisations in the UAE

● Experienced and legal expert team members on board

Contact details

● enquiries@cigdubai.ae; 800 244 (CIG);

04 403 0700; Cigbusinesssetup.ae

Creative Zone

Key free zones represented

● Meydan Free Zone, Sharjah Media City (Shams), SPC Free Zone, DIFC, KEZAD, RAK Free Zone, DMCC, Ajman Free Zone, Dubai DED mainland

Number of licences issued in 2022

● 2,000

Competitive packages and offers for start-ups

● Dubai mainland licence from Dh23,000 for professional licences

● Free zone trade licence with free visa for life starting From Dh16,750 with any standard licence packages

● Free VIP package worth over Dh9,000 with any multi-year licence packages

Top success factors

● 12 years in the industry establishing the brand as the largest business set-up consultancy

● Growing partner network helping entrepreneurs on every way ahead

● Strong customer centric approach

● Innovative solutions and packages to offer its clients

● Strong team of over 200 employees to assist

● 100 per cent transparent approach with no hidden fees

● Strong presence in the UAE, KSA, and Qatar

Contact details

Decisive Zone

Key free zones represented

● Decisive Zone collaborates with all free zones in the UAE, however, its preferred partners are IFZA, SPC, SHAMS and RAKEZ.

Number of licences issued in 2022

● 1,200

Competitive packages and offers for start-ups

● Decisive Zone provides support to all entrepreneurs, with packages depending on the business activity and business plan. Packages start from Dh5,750 for licences without visa and Dh15,500 for packages with a visa.

Top 5 success factors

● Investment in people and development

● Constant learning and industry knowledge

● Competitive packages

● Innovation and digitised processes

● Service oriented approach

Contact details

● Decisivezone.ae; 04 581 3618; 055 350 5535

Smart Zone

Key free zones represented

● IFZA, RAKEZ, SHAMS, Meydan, SPC, DMCC

Number of licences issued in 2022

● Over 1,500

Competitive packages and offers for start-ups

● Free Zone: Dubai free zone with up to two free visas for life for Dh21,900 only

● Mainland: Dubai mainland licence starting from Dh14,999, inclusive of Dubai post box, free meeting room access and mail management

● Get 30 per cent off on its introductory tax and accounting services, when you set up with Smart Zone. This is an exclusive offer valid this month.

● Avail early bird discount of 10 per cent on your license renewal and concierge services

Top 5 success factors

● 100 per cent transparency and discretion

● Smart Zone is a registered agent with business jurisdictions across the UAE

● Its team comprises business set-up specialists and experienced advisors

● Smart Zone offers fully-personalised services and tailor-made packages

● Quick call back option within 55 seconds of sending an enquiry

Contact details