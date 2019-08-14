Hong Kong: Standard Chartered is targeting growing its private banking assets by 50 per cent to about $100 billion in three to five years and will hire dozens of bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore towards that goal, a senior executive of the lender said.

The moves show StanChart has big growth ambitions for the private banking unit that had until recently weighed on the lender’s earnings, with its small size stoking speculation it would be put under review for possible divestment.

The lender will recruit 30-40 private bankers every year in the next two to three years to add to its roughly 300 existing relationship managers, and the bulk of the additions will be in Hong Kong and Singapore, StanChart’s global head for private banking and wealth management Didier von Daeniken said.

With $65 billion worth of private banking assets, London-headquartered StanChart is a small player compared with UBS which, as per Asian Private Banker data, had assets worth $2.3 trillion and Credit Suisse, with $770 billion last year.

The private banking business accounted for just 3.8 per cent of StanChart’s total profit before tax in the first-half of this year.