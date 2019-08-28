DUBAI: Singapore has announced its participation in Expo 2020.
The Singapore Pavilion, titled ‘Nature. Nurture. Future’, will pay tribute to Singapore’s journey towards growth, sustainability, and resilience.
The Urban Redevelopment Authority, URA, will lead Singapore’s participation in the Expo, which will run from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021, coordinating with partners from the public and private sectors to realise the Singapore Pavilion.
Themed ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 Dubai will be a celebration of key global developments and achievements, offering visitors 173 days of technology, art, science, culture, creativity, food, and music.
Expo 2020 Dubai will mark Singapore’s fourth presentation at a World Expo, having also participated in 2000, 2005, and 2010. Singapore’s participation underlines its close bilateral ties with the UAE, and will facilitate further expansion of Singapore’s network in the Middle East region and will also deepen the engagement between the two countries.