Singapore. Image Credit: Getty Images

DUBAI: Singapore has announced its participation in Expo 2020.

The Singapore Pavilion, titled ‘Nature. Nurture. Future’, will pay tribute to Singapore’s journey towards growth, sustainability, and resilience.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority, URA, will lead Singapore’s participation in the Expo, which will run from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021, coordinating with partners from the public and private sectors to realise the Singapore Pavilion.

Themed ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 Dubai will be a celebration of key global developments and achievements, offering visitors 173 days of technology, art, science, culture, creativity, food, and music.