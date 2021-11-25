Dubai: The fifth edition of Dubai Watch Week 2021 was kick started on Thursday. More than 45 international luxury brands are participating in this year’s edition.
Dubai Watch Week was inaugurated by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).
“Dubai provides a platform for industries driven by excellence in precision manufacturing and creative design like the watch industry to showcase their products and gain recognition for their distinctive quality,” said Sheikha Latifa.
Since its inception in 2015, Dubai Watch Week has been organised by Ahmed Seddiqi and Sons. The biennial event explores the transfiguration of watchmaking as part artistry, part science, and has become the leading horological forum for sharing knowledge.
Each of the five days of Dubai Watch Week features exhibitions, and events.
Access is free for all, and visitors can register for panel discussions and masterclasses via the website: www.dubaiwatchweek.com.