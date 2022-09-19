Dubai: A programme to support the establishment of family businesses in the UAE has been launched in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The ‘Thabat’ programme was launched by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
The programme aims to give a boost to the setting up of family-owned companies by transforming 200 family enterprises into major companies by 2030.
The family companies will be among the drivers of the growth of the UAE economy as part of its vision for the next 50 years.