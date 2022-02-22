Dubai: The 27th edition of the Dubai International Pharmaceutical and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT 2022) was inaugurated on Tuesday, featuring around 1,000 participants from 82 countries.

Being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 22 to 24, the conference is expected to attract more than 22,000 visitors.

Inaugurating the conference, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said the emirate has become a leading destination for major international companies in various sectors and a hub for innovators to develop solutions that address global challenges and vital issues facing humanity.

Sheikh Ahmed visited the stands of several regional and global companies participating in the event, including the stand of Swiss-based company Novartis, where he was briefed on the company’s efforts to improve the patient experience through a unique healthcare model.

As part of the tour, Sheikh Ahmed also made a stop at the Modern Pharmaceutical Company’s stand, where he was briefed on their equipment, medicines, medical supplies, and other products that the company provides in the UAE. He also visited the stands of Sanofi, Omnicell, Axios, City Pharmacy CO., and Al Khayyat Investments.

The agenda

This year, the conference will feature 140 speakers who will share their perspectives on diverse topics at 112 scientific sessions. Various workshops will discuss the latest scientific research in the pharmaceutical sector and 330 poster presentations showcasing breakthrough research will be on display. Among the topics to be discussed are: public policies and regulation of medicines and devices; building up pharmacy proficiency; shaping pharmacy practice for the future; and many others. The latest technological advancements will also be on display with live demonstrations and workshops during the three-day event.

Dr. Ali Al Sayed Hussain, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at DHA and Chairman of DUPHAT, said: “DUPHAT is unique in its way of bringing together the best that the pharmaceutical sector has to offer and contributing to improving the UAE’s understanding of the market. This year’s edition is the largest to be organized since the event’s inception 27 years ago, and we take this as a strong indication that the UAE is making solid advancements in this particular field.”

$42 billion projection