The Saudi Government is stepping in to reassure businesses about their salary commitments. Image Credit: Reuters

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia moved to avert large-scale job layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic by pledging to help struggling companies with wages, in perhaps the kingdom’s most significant measure so far to limit damage to the private sector.

Instead of terminating contracts of Saudi citizens, business owners can request monthly compensation amounting to 60 per cent of the employee’s salary for the next three months, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a royal order. The measure is set to take effect this month and around 1.2 million Saudis might qualify.