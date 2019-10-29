Actros from Mercedes Benz Image Credit: Supplied

When it comes to innovative tech, few sectors provide as much opportunity for substantial change as transportation. The past few years have seen ride share companies such as Uber, Lyft and Careem embrace data science, with intelligent software providing a seamless user experience, revolutionising the way we move around our cities.

We’re beginning to see more and more innovative technology in our vehicles. The exchange of data between people and vehicles has led to cars becoming more connected to their driver and surrounding vehicles, reducing travel time and emissions, and increasing driver and passenger safety. A perfect example is the new Actros by Mercedes Benz, which boasts 60 innovative technological features and, “brings the future of heavy-duty trucks to the roads today” says Stefan Buchner, a member of the divisional board of Daimler Trucks and Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Exceptional visual coverage

The new Actros is the world’s first commercial vehicle to remove traditional mirrors optionally, instead leveraging two 15-inch cockpit screens on either side of the cabin, providing digital images from two cameras, in key positions.

The MirrorCam, with 720 x 1920 HD resolution, gives Actros drivers an unparalleled visual presentation of the road they’re navigating. This intelligent maneuvering does not only allow for safer reversing, reducing the possibility of damage, but reduces blind spots, a common cause of serious collisions, with telephoto lenses providing far wider visual angles. When turning regular and tight corners, a long view of the trailer automatically appears on screen, improving the field of vision, as well as distance lines providing real-time information about objects in the vicinity – providing a feedback loop that helps drivers make better decisions.

If that wasn’t enough, the absence of wing mirrors actually improves aerodynamics and reduces fuel consumption.

Taking braking to the next level

The first generation of Active Brake Assist was launched back in 2006. Now, in its fifth iteration, Active Brake Assist 5 sets the bar for heavy vehicle road safety. This advanced automatic braking system, which is available on selected models, uses a combination of radar and camera systems that can detect other vehicles and pedestrians, and avoid by decelerating, even bringing the truck to a standstill.

It operates on a three-stage warning system. Once Active Brake Assist 5 detects the possibility of a rear-end collision, it immediately informs the driver. If the driver doesn’t respond, the system automatically applies the breaks at 50% power. If the driver still doesn’t respond, the system initiates the full breaking system, activating the hazard lights for road users, bringing the vehicle to a full stop.

Instant information and entirely interactive

The new Actros has been designed to create a fluent, intelligent, and intuitive driving experience. The optional multimedia cockpit provides all essential information instantly. Split into three sections, the speedometer is positioned centrally, while brake pressure, fuel levels, and engine temperature information appear on the left. Touchscreen multimedia functionality is on the right side of the display, with phonebooks, audio options, and mapping, connecting to the driver’s personal device, removing the need to access phones - so drivers can fully focus on the road.