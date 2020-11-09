Dubai: The big screen experience still matters in times of smart gadgets... and the pandemic. The third largest movie exhibitor in the world, Cinépolis Cinemas, will hope this is the case as it makes a debut in the UAE, with a 10-screen multiplex at Oasis Mall in Sharjah.
This one comes with options on the seatings as well as in-cinema add-ons. That means play facilities for the kids, including bean-bag seating, a slide and a a ball pit.
“We’re aware that parents are usually reluctant to take their children to movie theaters, as it’s challenging to control a child’s behavior for the entire duration of a film," said Ashish Shukla, CEO of Cinépolis Cinemas. "We therefore designed the Junior experience to guarantee a fun and guilty-free movie night for all family members.”
The 10 screens are split into three formats: Junior, Macro and Premium. The 'Macro' screen auditorium can seat up to 269 and is double the size of the average movie theatre screen.