Dubai: Drive-in cinema is slowly catching up as the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Dubai has planned to build a massive one in Warsan 3 area.
Dubai Municipality has invited investment bids for a drive-in cinema project near the birds and pets market.
In a tweet related to the investment opportunities in collaboration with the municipality for two new projects, the civic body revealed that 30,000 square metres are available for the drive-in cinema. An entertainment centre in the same area is the second project for which the municipality has sought investment from the private sector. The entertainment centre is also likely to be a huge facility with 23,532 square metres.
“Are you up for some investment opportunities in Dubai? Get creative and benefit from the opportunity offered by #DubaiMunicipality to invest in two projects at Warsan 3 area near the birds and pets market. To participate, contact us on DMinvestments@dm.gov.ae,” the municipality stated in the Tweet.
Social distancing solution
Dubai was one among the first cities in the world to offer drive-in cinema facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure safety of moviegoers by practicing social distancing while watching films from the comfort of their cars.
However, most of the drive-in cinema facilities offered so far in the city have been in the premises of the existing movie theatres in malls. The Warsan project appears to be an independent facility exclusively meant for the purpose.
Gulf News has reached out to Dubai Municipality for further details of the project and is awaiting the response.