The outdoor spaces within our homes have seen a never-before transformation last year as more and more people realised the importance of having a safe space within their own unit. This year too many of us will continue to make our outdoor spaces creative to remain close to nature and to have a private space to relax and unwind in.

Outdoor living and entertaining have always been an important aspect of modern life. Sitting for dinner under the open sky, sharing a cup of coffee early morning with family members in the fresh air and sunshine, alfresco dining on the terrace -- all these are magical moments in life. If you are planning to transform your garden or the balcony, remember it’s important to have a seamless transition between the interior of the home and the exterior. Your outdoor space should be the perfect union of architecture and landscape design.

We’ve put together some of the best garden décor trends for 2021 to make sure you and your home is always one step ahead of the curve.

Natural Elements

There is a demand for outdoor furniture and décor pieces that are made of natural materials, such as rattan, cane, wood and jute. Natural wooden furniture pieces have a stunning texture that elevates the look of any outdoor space. Jute rugs are a subtle way to create an effortless transition from home indoor to outdoor. Danube Home has a host of rattan furniture sets that will make any outdoor space look nothing short of phenomenal. If you have a smaller apartment with a balcony and do not wish to opt for landscaping solutions like artificial grass carpets, rugs are a great option you can consider. Danube Home offers outdoor rugs in multiple color and design options that are sure to be a visual treat while still giving a feeling of being close to nature. You can also add pots and planters with real or artificial plants to complete the look.

Vibrant colors

According to google trends, over the past few months, the number of searches for “lemon yellow” has increased by 3 per cent and searches for “coral” has increased by 50 per cent. These shades have surprisingly become popular while designing terraces, patios and backyards. Other colors that we think will be taking the outdoor design industry by storm this year are deep red, cobalt, Caribbean blue, pistachio, fuchsia, matte gold and emerald. These colours are great not just for furniture but also for décor pieces and accessories, such as floor vases, coffee tables, flower pots and cushions. Bright and expressive colours accentuates the home mood.

Focus on functionality

Who doesn’t love one product that serves multiple functions? Multifunctional furniture pieces are pieces that never go out of demand, whether it is for your home interior or your garden. At Danube Home, we have outdoor sofa beds, sofa cum dining sets, and swing sets with reclining feature that offer you the best most relaxing outdoor lounging experience. There is also a focus on modularity and mobility. Furniture pieces that can be mixed and matched to suit your requirements, pieces that can be easily folded and tucked away when not in use are all great investments for your outdoor space.

Mix and match textures

Match wood in natural finish with fabrics, cushions and other furniture elements such as poufs and hammocks. We love the combination of different textures that somehow all perfectly come together to create an awe inspiring look. This can be achieved easily by adding soft, comfy cushions in vibrant colours and different fabrics on wooden or rattan sofa or dining sets. When it comes to landscaping, there’s nothing that spells stunning like natural stone effect flooring with artificial grass that gives the all-natural feeling while staying evergreen for years to come with minimal maintenance.

Statement lighting

Lighting is a very important factor when it comes to your outdoor space. Whether you are relaxing and de-stressing after a long day, playing the host to a backyard barbeque, entertaining friends and family over dinner, or your kids are busy at play, the right kind of lighting not only enhances the ambience of the space but makes sure that no mishaps happen due to the lack of visibility. With highly functional lighting solutions from Danube Home, that ranges from outdoor flood lights, to landscape lights, to pendant lights and outdoor chandeliers, you are sure to find options that suit your lighting requirement and your aesthetic.

