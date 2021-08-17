Dubai: LuLu Group will be pushing its imports from India in a bid to double the present total of $500 million.
“Today, we are one of the largest importers of fruits, vegetables, spices and other food and non-food products from India,” said Yusuffali M.A., Chairman. “We import Indian products from our own sourcing centres, food processing plants and other manufacturers from different states in India. Soon, we will also be setting up a sourcing centre in Kashmir to increase our imports and focus on unique Government of India-tagged products such as Kashmiri apples and saffron.”
Lulu has launched the ‘India Utsav’, a 10-day promotion event today in Abu Dhabi. The company is also a key sponsor of the India Pavilion in the upcoming Expo 2020.
“We have flown in over 1,000 special product lines for the India Utsav with special focus on products such as khadi fashion, Ayurveda, coir-based home furnishing and organic farm produce.”