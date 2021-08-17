Dubai: Tech giant Google is sponsoring over 7,000 scholarships for its Career Certificates programme in the region. The online certificates aim to support job-readiness for freshers in four key sectors - IT support, project management, UX design and data analytics.
The scholarships are distributed with the help of local organizations including:
- Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and the Higher College of Technology in the UAE;
- General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) and the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) in Saudi Arabia;
- Egyptian Banking Institution (EBI) and the University Center for Career Development (UCCD);
- Amideast in Lebanon;
- The Agency for Digital Development (ADD) in Morocco;
- Gaza Sky Geeks in Palestine;
The scholarships targets a range of participants representing women, young job seekers and those whose jobs were affected by the pandemic. The Google Career Certificates are also available to all interested learners. They can complete these self-paced programmes on Coursera.org, and receive an official certificate to be recognized by employers to start and help grow their careers in the relevant job fields.
Google is also introducing five additional applied digital skills courses through ‘Maharat min Google’. The online courses will focus on necessary skills that help participants on how to start a resume, use Google to get a new job, and manage a project with digital tools amongst others.