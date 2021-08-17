Azali Assoumani, President of the Comoros, attended the inauguration of the strategic projects with Saeed Mohammed Murshid Al Maqbali, UAE’s Ambassador to the Comoros, and several Comorian government officials Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Major electricity projects valued at Dh51 million funded by the UAE have been inaugurated by the government of Comoros.

Financed by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the UAE’s leading development financing institution driving sustainable development at home and abroad, the projects will supply electricity to more than 12,000 homes and are expected to stimulate the economy of the island nation.

Azali Assoumani, President of the Comoros, attended the inauguration of the strategic projects with Saeed Mohammed Murshid Al Maqbali, UAE’s Ambassador to the Comoros, and several Comorian government officials.

Seven generators

The Fund’s support of the initiatives included supply and installation of seven generators with total capacity of 12.5MW. Four of them with a capacity of 2MW each have been installed at the Moroni station on the main island, while Anjouan Island received three with 1.5MW capacity each. The projects, which also covered an extension of transmission and distribution lines on the various islands, was implemented by Al Mostajed Technologies, a UAE national company.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said: “At Abu Dhabi Fund for Development we work to enhance our strategic relations with the government of the Comoros through cooperation so as to help the country achieve comprehensive and sustainable socio-economic development.”

Strong UAE-Comoros relations

Al Suwaidi said that the projects exemplify the strong relations between the UAE and the Comoros, as well the commitment of ADFD as a prime financial entity of the UAE to help the nation achieve its socio-economic goals through sustainable development initiatives.

ADFD has played a pivotal role in the development of vital economic sectors in the Comoros, including education, healthcare, water, aviation and energy.

Hamidi Msidi - Minister of Economy, Energy and Tourism in Comoros, thanked the UAE and ADFD for their sustained support to development projects in the Comoros, underlining that the efforts had given the country’s infrastructure a much-needed boost, thereby greatly improving the level and quality of services provided to the people. “It is a matter of great satisfaction and delight for us that the project has benefited more 75,000 Comorians,” he said.

Transmission networks

He added that these projects will also modernise power lines and transmission networks that will bring service reliability for all subscribers to the highest international standards. This modernization enables the network to meet all subscribers’ needs, delivering electricity to more than 12,000 households on various islands. The projects also contribute to reducing the cost of electricity production and delivery for the general population and commercial sectors.

For his part, Al Maqbali said: “The UAE and the United Republic of the Comoros enjoy strong relations which have seen great advancement in recent years thanks to directives of the wise leadership of the two countries.”

He pointed out that the UAE has contributed to supporting various development efforts in the United Republic of the Comoros in line with its mission to help brotherly and friendly developing countries achieve prosperity, stability and growth.

Total financing

He added that the strong, positive relations between ADFD and the government of the Comoros dates to 1979. The total amount of concessionary loans provided by ADFD to the country stands at Dh436 million to finance sectors such as electricity and water, renewable energy, transport, social services and healthcare.

In line with ADFD’s goal to support UAE companies and create investment opportunities in international markets, Al Mostajed Technologies was appointed to develop and execute these energy sector projects. The UAE-based company is also assisting in building and overseeing a knowledge transfer program to develop local capacity and expertise to manage ongoing operations and maintenance of the new facilities.

ADFD projects