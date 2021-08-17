1 of 13
Eliot Miller and other students walk up to the school bus on the first day of school in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S.
Image Credit: Reuters
Teacher Tanya Ortiz Franklin helps Natalia Castillo on the first day back at school for LAUSD students following the COVID-19 coronavirus disease remote school period, in Harbor City, Los Angeles, California, U.S.
A crossing guard stops traffic while students return on the first day of school, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at West Tampa Elementary School in Tampa, Florida, U.S.
Natalia Castillo attends the first day back at school for LAUSD students following the COVID-19 coronavirus disease remote school period, in Harbor City, Los Angeles, California, U.S.
High school students return on the first day of school, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Florida, U.S.
Parents walk their children on the first day of school, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at West Tampa Elementary School in Tampa, Florida, U.S.
A mother walks her daughter on the first day of school at West Tampa Elementary School in Tampa, Florida, U.S.
Students walk to the school cafeteria for lunch at Wilder Elementary School in Louisville, KY, Kentucky, U.S.
Nurse Alisa Ellis-Balogun, from Sphere, tests 7-year-old Thomas Byrd for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Seneca High School a day before returning to school in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S.
Teacher Vernida Watson talks to student Adalyn on the first day back at school for LAUSD students following the COVID-19 coronavirus disease remote school period, in Harbor City, Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Lazarus attends the first day back at school for LAUSD students following the coronavirus disease remote school period, in Harbor City, Los Angeles, California, U.S.
A teacher instructs her students in their first day of school, at Wilder Elementary School in Louisville, KY, Kentucky, U.S.
Students walk down the hall way for lunch at Wilder Elementary School in Louisville, KY, Kentucky, U.S.
