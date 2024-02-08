Dubai: The UAE F&B brand Wok Boyz is making its third overseas foray, launching its Asian street food concept in Toronto, Canada. It is already present in Oman and Ghana, apart from the UAE.
“Our expansion into North America is a strategic business move,” said Gaurav Sabharwal, CEO. “It's more than just food, it's reminiscing the vibes of Asian Street Food that brings people together and enjoy the theatrics of wok cooking.”
This expansion not only represents a significant milestone for our brand but also reflects the growing global appeal of our distinctive culinary offerings.
Each of the markets is part of multi-store development agreements, setting the stage over 25 stores within the next five years in these international markets.
The ‘build-your-own-wok’ concept allows customers to go on a ‘personalized gastronomic journey’ with flavours from the Pan-Asian region, while the signature menu contains creations such as Pad Thai from Thailand, Nasi Goreng from Indonesia, Curry Laksa from Malaysia, Hakka Noodles from China, and Ramen from Japan.
