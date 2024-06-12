Dubai: UAE telco Emirates Integrated Telecommunications, also known as du, announced it would deploy Oracle Alloy to offer hyperscale cloud and sovereign AI services for the country’s public sector. The services will be provided to government and public sector entities in the UAE, focusing on Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the company said in a statement during the first AI Retreat, which took place earlier this week.

With this platform, du can provide over 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and its value-added cloud services and applications. “This will enable du to become the first local hyperscale cloud provider to offer a comprehensive set of cloud services branded under its portfolio,” it said in a statement.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said, “The deployment of Oracle Alloy is a major step in our evolution into a cloud services market. It complements our wide portfolio of managed services with comprehensive public cloud capabilities that enable us to respond nimbly to our customers' transformation demands.”

Hassawi added, “The ability to deploy AI services in a dedicated cloud region within our local data centre in the UAE is valuable in helping our government customers accelerate their transformation initiatives from a facility within the UAE.”

The company also said it would run these services from its own data centre in the UAE.