Dubai: The Tamer Group, the regional healthcare products distributor, has acquired a majority stake in Mumzworld, the portal selling mother and child focused merchandise. This acquisition will help Mumzworld increase its digital footprint in the region, while its founders will still remain shareholders.
The transaction will give Mumzworld access to a “committed pool of capital” that will allow the business add more fuel to its growth. Tamer will also help further institutionalise the business and use its portfolio companies to spur organic growth of Mumzworld.
Tamer is the largest healthcare distributor in the GCC, especially in Saudi Arabia. While Mumzworld will retain a high degree of autonomy - including retention of the full management team and branding - the combined platform has scope for synergies in procurement, logistics and infrastructure.
“This new milestone for Mumzworld is a win for the customer with even more customer-centric unique offerings and services, a win for our brand partners driving faster and greater growth and expansion,” said Mona Ataya, CEO of Mumzworld. “We are intent on digitizing the regional ecosystem, particularly in Saudi Arabia. With Tamer Group’s scale, size, reputation and regional knowhow, our combined complementary entity will be transformative for the region.”
Ayman Tamer, Chairman of Tamer Group, said, “Being a major player in the FMCG space, e-commerce is no longer an option, but a necessity. Mumzworld will be a stepping stone towards ‘Tamer Digital’ - a very ambitious vertical we intend to build to serve the nation, working towards delivering on Saudi’s Vision 2030.”