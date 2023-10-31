Manila: Credit card spending in the Philippines has witnessed a remarkable 39 per cent jump during the first half of 2023, hitting Php853 billion ($15.02 billion). The Credit Card Association of the Philippines (CCAP) revealed this substantial growth in their latest report.

During the CCAP's 42nd Anniversary Forum, Magdalena Surtida, the Chairperson of CCAP, shared this impressive update.

According to industry data as of the end of June, the credit card industry has amassed Php619 billion in credit card receivables, marking a significant 29 per cent increase when compared to the previous year.

Notably, the number of cards in circulation also saw a boost of 14 per cent, reaching 12.2 million cardholders, from 8.1 per cent in 2021, based on World Bank data.

Consumer spending

Surtida attributed this surge to the ongoing trend of increased consumer spending on travel and dining. As lockdown restrictions eased, people eagerly reconnected with family and friends, resulting in heightened expenditures in these areas.

Furthermore, Surtida reiterated CCAP's commitment to educating cardholders about responsible credit management to safeguard them against unauthorised transactions and potential scams. She also mentioned the implementation of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to enhance fraud detection.

Mobile apps, tokenisation

Surtida pointed out the growing trend of credit card transactions and managing credit card accounts through mobile apps, promoting self-service and giving cardholders greater control over their accounts.

Additionally, the group anticipates a rise in "tokenisation," a security method that converts sensitive data into tokens, serving a dual purpose of deterring fraud and facilitating smoother credit card payments with merchants.

In a related development, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported during the forum that Filipinos are increasingly embracing cashless payments.

Chuchi Fonacier, the Deputy Governor for the Financial Supervision Sector at BSP, stated that the country is on the verge of achieving its targets set out in the BSP's Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap.

As of 2022, 42 per cent of retail payments have already transitioned to 21.2, positioning the Philippines well to reach the 50 per cent target by the end of 2023.

12.2 m number of people in the Philippines who have credit cards as of June 2023

Low credit card usage in the Philippines

Despite being the second most-populous country in Southeast Asia and boasting the region's fastest GDP growth, the Philippines exhibits a relatively low credit card penetration rate.

Credit cards find acceptance primarily in upscale establishments like high-end hotels, premium retail stores, and fine dining restaurants. They are also commonly used for significant purchases.

Digital payments

The Philippines has leap-frogged the digital cash economy: Gcash, Maya, Grabpay, Coins, PayPal, DragonPay are more widely used, including in sundry (sari-sari) and retail shops, wet market stalls and pharmacies in the country.

Notably, electronic cash transactions have surged more than 5,000 per cent in the Asian country during the pandemic months, according to the BSP, the country's central bank.

It's also worth noting that cash advances, a feature offered by most ATMs, typically come with substantial transaction fees. Before using a credit card in the Philippines, it is advisable to verify its compatibility and any associated costs with your card issuer.

In a bid to push its financial inclusion agenda, the BSP has called upon banks to consider the removal of fees for small bank-to-bank transactions. The central bank's Governor, Eli Remolona, pointed out that three top banks have already taken the step of waiving transfer fees for transactions below Php1,000 ($17.60).

Governor Remolona emphasised that it's important for other banks to follow suit to facilitate broader access to financial services.