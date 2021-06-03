The launch of Grandiose Hypermarkets was attended by Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Boxing Federation and of the Gulf Organising Committee Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE-based grocery retail chain, Grandiose has opened its first hypermarket, a new format to the growing chain, in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

The large format hypermarket is the largest within the chain and is one of the first stores of its size to provide customers with a sustainable shopping experience, eco-friendly options with a new look and feel to enhance the customer experience. It also promotes local produce and has dedicated sections that emphasize such goods.

A grand opening ceremony celebrated the new Grandiose Hypermarket located in Corniche Road Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, June 1, with a celebratory 20 per cent off all items for 4 days from launch, for all customers.

Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Boxing Federation and of the Gulf Organising Committee attended the event as well as senior representatives of other industries in the UAE.

Speaking on the occasion Hassan Al Hammadi said, “The UAE government and administration is very keen on fostering entrepreneurship in the country. Its support, infrastructure and logistics facilitation have transformed the country into a magnet for entrepreneurs and business owners. Mr Ghassan's success is the best proof of this."

He also praised the Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Group, parent company of Grandiose Supermarkets, Ghassan Aboud, stating, "Mr Ghassan Aboud is one of the businessmen who for decades contributed to the development of the UAE. His business footprints are prominent in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and all of the Emirates. I wish him all the luck in this huge project, one of the most prominent commercial projects in Abu Dhabi indeed.”

Ghassan Aboud commented, “I am honoured to have had His Excellency Al Hammadi join us today on this momentous occasion of opening the first hypermarket in the growing Grandiose chain.”

Grandiose has a long-standing commitment to sustainability. It is the first supermarket chain to eliminate single-use plastic bags replacing them with free paper bags at checkout counters. It also uses non-plastic cutlery and trolleys made from recycled plastic waste from the ocean. Further, through Refill, Grandiose makes it easier for customers to bring their containers, potentially saving significant volumes of unnecessary plastic and packaging waste.

Across the chain, new assortments have been developed, including grab and go, ready-made meals such as pizza and sushi, a range of fresh bread and viennoiserie, food from around the world and delicious chocolates for customers to indulge in. Grandiose also offers a full range of local and international cheese at their Cheese Cave and superior quality of fresh fish, deli items and succulent meat at the Butchers Block, all at affordable prices.

Grandiose also offers non-food items in dedicated areas such as beauty, home care, toys as well as normal daily commodities, pet-care essentials and - new to the Grandiose range - electronics across mobile, home entertainment and home and kitchen appliances for added convenience.

Olivier Latour, CEO of Grandiose Supermarkets, said, “We are excited to launch the new hypermarket, this store is part of an ambitious development plan across the UAE. We aim to serve local communities with the freshest and broadest assortment of local and international produce, along with our organic and freeform range suiting all lifestyle and dietary requirements at great value prices. We also seek to be an employer of choice, supporting diversity and creating attractive career growth opportunities for many across all levels of the business.”

Customers can now enjoy home delivery by placing their orders through the Grandiose website (www.grandiose.ae), app (Google Play / Appstore), via phone call or WhatsApp chat on the store number directly.