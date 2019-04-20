Nearly 10 per cent of the area of each park to implement investment projects

The Dubai Creek Park. The civic body aims to encourage investment and facilitate business for local and foreign investors. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News Archives

DUBAI: Dubai Municipality has announced several investment opportunities in the emirate’s public parks, such as the event spaces, and the allocation of different areas for restaurants and small shops, within the investment map of each park.

Dawood Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said that the civic body aims to encourage investment and facilitate business for local and foreign investors in the emirate.

“Dubai Municipality is making significant contributions by providing a conducive and encouraging environment for foreign and domestic investment, which will raise the emirate’s GDP, enhance its economy, ensure that it maintains its competitiveness and leadership, and continues to make progress in all economic sectors to become the first choice for investors and businessmen looking for the best havens and investment opportunities,” he added.

According to Najeeb Mohammad Saleh, Director of Planning Department at Dubai Municipality, available investment opportunities include investment in six major public parks: Creek, Zabeel, Mushrif, Mamzar and Safa, in addition to the Quranic Park recently opened by Dubai Municipality in Al Khawaneej.