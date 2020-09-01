Dubai: The online delivery platform Delivery Hero has partnered Mastercard to digitize its entire payment chain across all its brands in the Middle East and North Africa.
For Delivery Hero app users, this means being able to pay on delivery with a contactless solution in addition to having the option of paying through a digital wallet on their food orders. The wallet solution will enable consumers to make secure digital payments for orders and bring in additional offers.
“Our strategic partnership is a remarkable milestone, as we collaborate to transform numerous pillars of their ecosystem into digital,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice-President for Market Development, MEA, Mastercard.
The companies will also launch a virtual card solution, through which over 650,000 delivery riders in the region will be able to receive instant access to their earnings through their mobile devices. The riders will be able to make everyday purchases in store and online, as well as have additional access to financial services and lifestyle discounts.
Restaurants to benefit
Delivery Hero’s over 100,000 restaurant partners in the region will be able to "quickly and securely" settle payments of orders through its regional brands. The restaurants will also be able to make supplier purchases, pay employee salaries and transfer payments, the statement said.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the importance of digital payments significantly. Within the first-half, the share of orders paid online grew by over 40 percent in MEA.
“Working alongside a strong and reliable partner like Mastercard in our MENA region ensures that we can shape the future of fintech together,” said Orkhan Abdullayev, Vice President Fintech, Delivery Hero.