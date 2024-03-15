This Ramadan, create lasting memories with loved ones in the heart of every home – the kitchen. EROS, your trusted partner for all things kitchen, is making those moments even more special with incredible Ramadan deals on top-brand appliances!
Upgrade your kitchen with appliances from trusted brands like Hitachi, Midea, Krome, Ariston, and many more. Find amazing discounts on refrigerators, cooking ranges, air fryers, dishwashers, and everything you need to prepare and enjoy those unforgettable meals with your family and friends.
Save even bigger with EROS' trade-in program! Get up to Dh3,000 off brand new models when you trade-in your old appliance or TV panels. Plus, EROS guarantees an additional Dh100 on top of your trade-in value.
EROS also ensures peace of mind for customers with their exceptional after-sales service. Enjoy a 24-hour service center, free 24-hour delivery, installation by certified technicians, and extended warranty options.
Don't wait! Visit EROS showrooms across the UAE or shop online today. Eros: Where quality meets affordability this Ramadan.