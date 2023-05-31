Riyadh: Amazon opened its latest fulfillment center in Riyadh, the company said on Wednesday.
The facility spans 390,000 square feet across five floors – approximately the size of five football fields, and will double Amazon’s total storage capacity in Saudi Arabia. The center will be able to store over 9 million products.
“Our expansion and investment in our network underscores our commitment to delivering an enhanced shopping experience for customers, providing Saudi businesses with greater access to Amazon’s expertise in fulfillment, and unlocking opportunities for local talent,” said Abdo Chlala, Country Manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia. “Led by a diverse cohort of talented Saudi nationals in managerial positions, we expect this fulfillment center to support the Kingdom’s digital economy goals.”
In support of Saudi Arabia’s rising entrepreneurship, the enhanced capacity aims to empower independent sellers to scale their businesses online. “In order to reach a wider customer base faster and more efficiently, Saudi sellers can take advantage of the Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) offering that allows them to store, pick, pack and ship customer orders through Amazon,” it said in a statement.
The company has been working closely with Monsha’at, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, to empower this segment of the economy, with an aim to host 40,000 Saudi sellers by 2025 on Amazon.sa.
The new facility incorporates innovative solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in its operations and more than two and a half kilometers of conveyance equipment to ensure seamless fulfillment operations.