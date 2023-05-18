Mumbai: Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon.com, said on Thursday it plans to invest Rs1.06 trillion ($13 billion) in India by 2030, doubling down on its past investments to cater to an ever-growing demand.
The latest investment will be used to build its cloud infrastructure in India and it will support over 100,000 full-time jobs annually, AWS said.
The company runs two data centers in the Indian subcontinent - one in Mumbai which was launched in 2016, and another in Hyderabad, which started in 2022.
AWS’ total planned investment in India adds up to about $16.4 billion by 2030, the company said in a statement.
The cloud platform offers more than 200 services, including storage, robotics and artificial intelligence.
The proposed investment comes as India steps up efforts to attract more big-ticket investments.
US networking equipment maker Cisco Systems earlier this month said it would start manufacturing from India to diversify its global supply chain, while Apple supplier Foxconn will invest $500 million to set up plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana.
Separately, India’s government has been nudging foreign tech companies to store more of their data locally, a move seen as New Delhi’s attempt to gain stricter oversight of Big Tech firms. The country is currently in the process of drafting a cloud and data center policy to oversee the sector.
A host of global companies, including Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google are ramping up cloud investments in India, betting on the rising digital consumption in one of the fastest-growing markets.