Abu Dhabi: Agthia Group on Sunday reported a net profit of Dh211 million for 2018, up 2.1 per cent year on year. The group posted Dh2 billion in revenues.
“The group has once again demonstrated its resilience and achieved strong results in another difficult year. These results highlight our commitment to continued growth even in the face of challenges by transforming them into opportunities that positively impact our shareholders, consumers and partners,” Dhafer Ayed Al Ahbabi, chairman of Agthia, said in a statement.
The Abu Dhabi-based firm’s flagship Al Ain Water has maintained its number one market share in the UAE on the back of solid 5 per cent volume growth, according to the statement.
Together with Alpin and Al Bayan water brands, Agthia has increased its overall market share by 70 basis points to 30 per cent in the UAE bottled water market.
“We will continue working towards increasing our market share across different categories, and strengthening our regional footprint through geographic expansion,” said Tariq Ahmad Al Wahedi, Agthia Group CEO.
The food and beverages company reported Dh0.351 earnings per share for the year 2018.