CYVN Holdings LLC, an investment firm backed by Abu Dhabi, is considering buying a stake in British luxury carmaker McLaren, people with knowledge of the matter said.

CYVN's deliberations are at an early stage and there's no certainty it will decide to pursue a deal, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Other parties, which couldn't immediately be identified, are also interested in investing in McLaren, the people said.