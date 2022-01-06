The start-ups also have the opportunity to present their business models to the jury, an audience of international guests and interested investors. Image Credit: Supplied

Lucerne: Ras Al Khaimah will host World Tourism Forum Lucerne’s next International Start-up Innovation Camp on January 18-19, 2022.

The two-day camp will include a series of private workshops in addition to a public conference with a line-up of panel discussions, and the aim of the event is to advance innovation for a more sustainable future in the tourism industry.

The forum follows a strategic partnership between World Tourism Forum Lucerne (WTFL) and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) signed three years ago.

The strategic partnership with RAKTDA allows WTFL to bring several of its industry initiatives, such as the Talent Boost, the Think Tank and the Start-up Innovation Camp to the emirate.

Twelve start-ups were chosen from over 400 applicants and given the unique opportunity to participate in the two-day Start-up Innovation Camp. In addition to receiving personal coaching sessions, the start-ups also have the opportunity to present their business models to the jury, an audience of international guests and interested investors. The best start-ups from the four categories Destination, Hospitality, Mobility and Transaction will also be awarded a cash prize and invited to join WTFL’s start-up network.

“Innovations are a significant driver in the post-pandemic recovery phase. That’s why our initiatives aim to advance innovations in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector and facilitate a cross-industry dialogue”, said Martin Barth, President and CEO of WTFL.