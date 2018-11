DUBAI

Abu Dhabi-listed Ras Al Khaimah Poultry and Feeding posts a half-year loss of Dh2.5 million on Tuesday.

Revenues fell from Dh21.5 million in the first half of 2017, when the firm made a profit of Dh4.8 million, to Dh15.5 million in the first half of 2018.

Investment income rose to Dh7.4 million in the first half, compared to Dh6.1 million in the first half of 2017.

The firm’s share price remains flat at Dh1.89, with no trades recorded on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.