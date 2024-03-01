Dubai: The UAE based ALEC Engineering and Contracting has launch ‘Mustaqbal’, which will create a cohort of young UAE Nationals with the technical and leadership skills for the construction sector.
These ‘initiatives enable us to attract top talent, up-skill and cross-skill our employees and ultimately deploy highly skilled professionals on the mega projects we undertake,” said Gavin Stone, Group Director - People and Culture at ALEC.
In the initial intake, the majority of the 15 participants are female. “With construction and real estate being two key pillars of the UAE’s economy, ensuring inclusivity and opportunity for promising Emirati females is of vital importance for ALEC,” said a statement.
The program will have an initial focus on developing participants’ expertise around accountability in the workplace, time management and communication. These are skillsets ALEC ‘sees as fundamental to professionals at every stage in their careers’.
This will be in addition to the technical skills candidates will accrue from exposure to ‘real-world scenarios’ at ALEC construction sites.
“This program is designed to empower dedicated young Emiratis who aspire towards both professional and personal development," said Clare Verall, ALEC’s Learning and Development Business Partner.
The year-long program will culminate in each of the Emirati participants being assigned to one of the R&D projects overseen by ALEC’s Innovation Division.