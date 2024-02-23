Dubai: The two-day ‘Sony NRI One Indian Property Investment Festival’ opens Saturday (February 24) at the Hotel Holiday International in Bur Dubai, with multiple projects in India vying for buyer attention.
The developers in attendance include Godrej Properties, Brigade, L&T Realty, Raymond Realty, Kalpataru, Kolte Patil, Amanora, Mahindra Lifespaces, Sumadhura, Puravankara, BPTP, Tata Realty, and Rustomjee, among others.
Projects on display are from Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kerala, Chennai, Madurai, as well those in Tier 2 and 3 cities.
“The Sony NRI One Indian Property Investment Festival aims to bridge the gap between Indian expatriates and the flourishing real estate opportunities in their home country," said Shekhar Bhardwaj, the CEO of NRI One.