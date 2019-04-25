Towers in Business Bay, along the Dubai Canal Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Dubai’s developers should stop misusing post-handover payment plans that stretch to five years and more to boost sales, according to a top official at Azizi Developments. An over-reliance on this sales tactic could end up hurting the market and the developers themselves.

“The biggest concern is if some of the buyers cannot keep up with the payments to developers — what happens then?.” queries Farhad Azizi, CEO. “Does the developer have the right to remove the buyer from his property until he clears the oustandings? Sure, developers will be holding the title deeds until the full payments are done — but is that enough?

“If a non-payment issue crops up in the future, it will be a loss-loss for developer and even the other buyers. It will not remain confined to an issue related to a single property owner defaulting on payments. Developers will not survive if this is the only way they can sell. How are they going to manage their ongoing cashflow requirements?”

Only a handful of developers in Dubai have so far voiced concerns about how such payment plans are being used to boost off-plan sales. The vast majority, however, have been running plans that run from three years post-handover to anything up to 10 years, and this seems to have paid off after Dubai recorded strong first-quarter sales of more than 4,000 units. Of these, more than 90 per cent had some sort of post-handover scheme. More recently, some of the deals in the secondary sales market too had the backing of such plans.

“Average payment tenors have so far been lower than five years, but it will increase as developers extend the terms to as far as 15 years,” said Sameer Lakhani, Managing Director at Global Capital Partners. “Developers had stepped in to play the role of banks ever since 2015, and thus were able to generate demand for their units. It is safe to assume that the resurgence in off-plan activity has been on account of post-handover plans.

“But banks and local regulators are likely to scrutinise such activities — the former because it affects their market share and the latter because they will want to increase the safeguards for investors by looking at developer balance-sheets for evidence of financial strength.”

Azizi too wants banks to assume a more forceful presence in enabling property sales. Plus, they already have safeguards in place in case the buyer defaults.

“Banks know what to do if someone defaults — they have a lien on the property and, in a worst-case scenario, they could even auction off the unit.

“Developers have no such rights when it comes to making debt recoveries — and that’s why I say that it should be banks that ought to be financing property deals.

“No mature real estate market in the world can operate properly when developers are financing property purchases. It wouldn’t even work in Afghanistan, which is where the Azizi Group was founded.”

Some developer sources say that unless some changes are made to the current loan-to-value requirements, it would be difficult for buyers to raise funds from banks. On off-plan sales, the current rules stipulate a down payment of 50 per cent, while for ready property (or even near-ready), buyers need to put in 30 per cent and raise the rest from banks. And that even with property values dropping, it is still tough for prospective home buyers to raise the needed funds from banks.

This was the gap that developers exploited with their own schemes.

Azizi insists that his company will not under any circumstances engage in this war of payment plans. “At most, we will offer a few months to a year on completed properties, but that’s it,” he added. “We are not here to do banks’ work. We are working with banks to help arrange financing to buyers, and banks have been quite supportive.”

This year, Azizi will be delivering between 3,000- 4,000 homes, “scattered” around the city. Of these, more than 80 per cent are sold, while for next year, the target is to hand over around 7,000 units.