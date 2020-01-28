The retail choices in Bur Dubai are a mix of modern shopping centres and traditional souqs Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai has always taken retail pleasures to greater heights. From gorgeous malls and small neighbourhood retail boutiques to heritage souqs and flea markets, there is a range of avenues for you to shop. If you are a resident Bur Dubai, Karama, Oud Metha and Mankhool, your preferred shopping zones will be traditional souq, retail outlets in the open market area and malls.

Here are the spots to explore for a good retail therapy.

Meena Bazaar

This is Dubai’s oldest open market. It houses a variety of quaint shops selling a vast selection of textiles, gold and diamond jewellery, traditional Pakistani and Indian clothing and fashion accessories — shoes, bags, watches, handicrafts and more.

Supermarkets and grocery stores here also stock essential products and food items.

Karama market

The Karama Shopping Complex or Karama market is a vibrant bazaar that has more than 300 shops, and offers great bargains. You can look for fashion items, handbags, sportswear, souvenirs and gift items here.

Dubai flea market

If you are looking to buy second-hand items, then visit Dubai’s flea market. Here individuals come to buy and sell their pre-loved belongings. It’s an open market held on weekends at different locations in Dubai, but for old Dubai residents, the flea market at Zabeel Park in Karama is a great place to explore.

Bargain hunters will find all sorts of items like furniture, textiles, toys, household items, ceramics, antiques, books, games and more.

Textile souq

This old trading centre popularly known as Bur Dubai market is a perfect treat for fabric lovers. Set as sand-coloured stone buildings with a wooden roof, you will find here an endless collection of fabrics in almost all colours you can ever imagine.

This traditional-style Arabic souq offers a range of textiles, raw silks, embroidered fabrics, cotton garments, souvenirs, shoes, colourful garments and handmade weaves from all parts of the world.

Neighbourhood malls

If you are looking for global brands and prefer a high-end mall culture, then the three malls in the neighbourhood will cater to all your shopping needs. City Centre Al Shindagha has a large Carrefour supermarket and other retail outlets.

BurJuman is one of Dubai’s oldest high-end malls that was remodelled recently, adding more outlets and facilities. It houses a vast range of luxury brands.

If you are looking for more classy attraction, then the Egyptian-themed Wafi Mall — built around three stained-glass pyramids — is ideally suited. You have around 350 shops, including designer boutiques and local outlets to scan under one roof.

Shopping centres

Besides the world-class mall facilities, the Bur Dubai district houses numerous mini shopping centres where you can head for a shopping spree.

You can get electronic items gadgets, computers, laptops, software, printers at competitive prices at the Al Ain Centre/Computer Plaza. Centrepoint, which is next to BurJuman Centre offers excellent choices in men’s, women’s and kid’s fashion, baby essentials, makeup, shoes and home décor, all under one roof. Lulu shopping centre in Karama also caters to a vast segments; you can buy groceries, fresh foods, electronics, gadgets, home appliances, fashion and beauty products for the entire family.

There are other smaller complexes, such as Al Khaleej Centre, Al Attar Shopping Centre, Ansar Gallery, K.M. Trading and Al Fahidi souq where you will find retail outlets selling a vast range of products.

Al Seef