In a media statement Jabal Omar said they will continue to support and contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of hosting 30 million pilgrims by 2030, as well as raising the level and quality of services provided to the pilgrims in order to enrich their experience.

The Jabal Omar master project is comprised of several phases, with a land area of over 235,000 square meters and a built-up area of over 2.5 million square meters with a total of 46 towers which include hospitality, commercial and residential developments. To date, Phase 1 of the master project was completed in 2017, with a total land area and built-up area of 27,000 square meters and over 523,000 square meters, respectively.

JODC said they continue to mobilize and ramp up construction work in Phases 2, 3, which are expected to be completed starting from Q4 2022. Most recently, construction work on phase 4 has resumed, the firm added, and is expected to be completed by Q4 2024.

What's planned in the next phases?

Saad bin Aiban, Chief Development and Projects Manager, said: "Our focus is firmly on developing phases 2, 3, and 4, which have completion rates of 88 per cent, 93 per cent, and 63 per cent respectively. Each of the phases are mixed-use developments comprised of hospitality, commercial, luxury residential units, and parking lots, with a combined land area of over 68,000 square meters.

"The three phases, once complete, will comprise a total of 15 towers, including 5-star and 4-star luxury hotels with a total of 5,000 keys that will be operated by internationally renowned hotel operators, including Jumeirah International Hotel Group (Jumeirah Hotel), Archipelago International (The Alana Makkah and The Royal Alana Makkah), H Hotels & Resorts (H Hotel) and Emaar Hospitality (The Address Hotel), including DoubleTree by Hilton which opened in late 2019."

He also said, “We have partnered with renowned experts to complete all project’s existing phases and the infrastructure as per the revised target launch, which is testament to the entire team at JODC and an achievement we are proud of, especially given the delays in the construction work as a result of the global pandemic, and other challenges that the Kingdom’s real estate sector faced.

"From now on, we will work to harness all required resources, from financial to human capital, to ensure timely and on-budget completion of the project while ensuring we continue to adhere to the highest quality and safety standards that JODC is known for. We look forward to updating the market on a regular basis with our progress as we shape and add vitality to the urban landscape of the Holy City of Makkah with our iconic developments.”

A signing ceremony was held at the Hilton Makkah Convention Hotel, which was attended by representatives from JODC’s main contractors, consulting companies, infrastructure companies, and financing banks Image Credit: Supplied