Dubai: Dubai is getting more warehousing space ready, with the first phase of Jebel Ali Free Zone’s multi-tenant logistics facility getting complete. The project has been in tandem with Group Amana.
With 562,507 square feet of space, Phase 1 of JAFZA Logistics Park was leased out before completion, ‘showing the strength of demand for logistics and warehousing solutions’, the free zone authority said in a statement.
“The park's strategic connectivity via Jebel Ali will boost our customers' reach and help them further expand their footprint, facilitating seamless access to global markets and enhancing their competitiveness,” said Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones at DP World GCC.
A second phase will add another 250,000 square feet of Grade A storage facilities, once completed in Q1-2025.
As can be made out from the heavy leasing interest for Phase 1, Dubai's commercial and industrial space is passing through a multi-year boom phase. At one point, demand was running way ahead of actual supply, and which is what leading free zones have been trying to address.
“Our approach addresses the challenges and opportunities posed by customers and market demands for high-end warehouses, allowing us to provide flexible solutions that meet their specific requirements," said Al Hashmi.
Phase 1 will have 'Grade-A’ storage capacity for dry and pharma units, temperature-controlled warehouses, and office space.