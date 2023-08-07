Dubai: Dubai’s Neweast General Trading signed a lease agreement with DP World’s trade and logistics hub Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) to establish an automotive spare parts hub.
Touted to be the largest spare parts distribution centre in the MENA region, the company plans to invest Dh500 million to transform a 165,000 sqm space at the free zone into a giant spare parts distribution hub. Once the hub opens, the company will distribute a range of automotive spare parts for passenger cars, vans, buses, trucks, trailers, and heavy equipment.
The company also plans to hire additional employees, anticipating a 50 per cent increase in its workforce of 500 professionals (across seven regional branches).
Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO of Parks and Zones, DP World UAE, said, “Jafza is the perfect platform for Neweast to expand its reach and cater to the growing demand for automotive parts in the Middle East and Africa. We look forward to supporting Neweast’s vision and enhancing the automotive ecosystem in Jafza, making it a hub for technological advancements, innovation, and excellence in the automotive parts domain.”
The product offerings will include engine and transmission components, braking, suspension and air conditioning system parts, lubricants, batteries, and tires.
Henry Shaaya, Managing Director of Neweast General Trading, said, “Securing this land lease is a major milestone for Neweast. We are excited to establish this innovative distribution hub in Jafza and cater to the diverse needs of customers across the region while solidifying our position as a trusted market leader in aftermarket automotive parts.”