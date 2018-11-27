Buildings are like time capsules; they preserve the memories and experience of the people who came before us. It gives us a sense of the heritage of a particular time. This is why the preservation of landmark buildings is of outmost importance to any country that seeks to leave a mark on the future. It is very important to preserve buildings as they are a reflection of the time they were built in and therefore it is important to preserve them as a part of our history and heritage. One of the reasons why people love to visit European countries is because of their historical and architectural diversity. Roman, Gothic and Renaissance styles of architecture all co exit with modern building constructions, so it is like living across centuries.