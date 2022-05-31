Bobby J Suri, Managing Director, RMF and Rishi Kajaria, Managing Director, Kajaria Image Credit: Supplied

Highlight Kajaria, India’s number one tile company, joined hands with RMF, the UAE’s premium stone group, to open a new showroom in Dubai. We talk to Rishi Kajaria, Managing Director, Kajaria, and Bobby J Suri, Managing Director, RMF, to discuss the joint venture

Luxurious and stylish, Kajaria Ceramics provides architects and interior designers with unlimited solutions for their designs. Tell us about your journey and the latest ceramics solutions that your company offers to its customers.

Rishi Kajaria: From the start of our company in 1988, we have focused on quality and innovation. This has made us India’s no.1 tile company, and the eighth largest tile manufacturer in the world in the last three decades. We’ve recently increased production capacity to hit 82.8 MSM, and launched innovated new offerings such as Ultima 1200x2400 tiles, made with SACMI Continua+ technology.

How did the relationship between Kajaria and RMF commence, and what was the reason for this?

Bobby J Suri: We are very proud to have reached this stage where we are a part of Kajaria’s first international joint venture. With tiles, sanitary ware and of course stone, we are pushing to be a one-stop-shop for all requirements of our clients. That is how the idea was born — to bring India’s number one tile company into the UAE and to display their products in the region. Our meetings were very fruitful and we saw the quality of work of our partners in the early stages itself. We came up with our business plan outlining locations, marketing plans, showroom set-up, etc., and we quickly put pen to paper to begin our joint venture. Today we have two of the largest companies in their own regions joining hands and we are delighted to begin this adventure.

How important is choosing the right tiles for your home?

Rishi Kajaria: It is truly essential. From a functional standpoint, choosing the right tiles can ensure lower maintenance and less cost in the long run. But just as crucially, the design and aesthetic of the tile reflects the homeowner’s personality, and it can make or break the entire experience of the home. Choosing the right blend of form and function in your tiles can elevate your home into a work of art.

What else do your company’s tiles offer in addition to quality?

Rishi Kajaria: Firstly, exquisite designs and a variety that suits every aesthetic. With over 2,800 designs, the perfect tile to match any aesthetic or requirement is always available. Secondly, a variety of usages — we offer tiles for walls, floors, indoors, outdoors, in a variety of finishes with a wide range of unique features. Finally, accessibility. Our wide, and ever-growing network of channel partners makes procuring our tiles a snap for consumers.

It has been observed that vitrified tiling is becoming an important architectural solution? What in your opinion is the reason for the popularity?

Bobby J Suri: Being in the stone industry for the last 20 years, we’ve come to realise the growing popularity of vitrified porcelain tiles. There are a few reasons for this growing popularity, one of these being the ease of handling this product. Tiles offer us solutions of big sizes along with lesser weight. In high-rise buildings, architects and designers prefer using these tiles to manage the overall load on the structure. In addition to weight, tiles are consistent. There aren’t many irregularities, which is what designers prefer sometimes. A clean consistent look is best when choosing tiles for your residential or commercial space.

What are the factors that Kajaria Ceramics considers while making tiles?

Rishi Kajaria: Quality, of course! Our tiles must always meet the highest standards of excellence. Then design, as we ensure premium designs to match any aesthetic, from subtle to bold, and in between. And lastly, consumer needs. We listen to our consumers, and create innovative products to meet their changing requirements with ease.

How do you cater to the diverse demands in the country?

Bobby J Suri: We have our clients at the forefront of our business model. Client satisfaction and care is the most crucial aspect of our business and an important desire and want was the introduction of porcelain tiles into our product range. We understood the growing popularity of this product, as well as the want for more options. With Kajaria, we are offering our clients more than 15 different sizes in tiles and about 1,500 different designs. Our in-house cutting and installation teams mean that we will take charge of the project for our client from start to finish ensuring top-notch quality. We want to make the process simpler for the client, they do not need to be going to three different places for services that can be provided under one roof — Kajaria RMF. In addition, a large sanitary ware range can also be found at the showroom, which displays showers, faucets, WCs, etc.

What are the plans for the future?

Bobby J Suri: Our joint venture is just the start for what we are predicting. We have received a very positive response from the market with the opening of the showroom. Both Kajaria and RMF look to be ever present in the Middle East with talks progressing over new showrooms in different countries. That is for a later time as we look to strengthen to our grip in the UAE region. With a wonderful showroom, and an exquisite array of products this is just the start for both the companies.