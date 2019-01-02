Historically, REITs developed in the US as a means for a real estate company or trust to mitigate its tax liability. This was done through the majority of its annual income or capital gains, generated through the disposal of properties, being passed through and distributed annually to its shareholders. In the UAE, although tax considerations are less of a motivating factor, under the relevant regulations governing REITs, there must be an annual distribution of dividends to shareholders of not less than 80 per cent of a REIT’s annual net income.