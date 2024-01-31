Dubai: A major supplier to the construction sector, Hira Industries has opened a 100,000 square feet R&D facility in the Al Ghail Industrial Zone, Ras Al Khaimah.
The facility will cater to the UAE construction sector as well as 60 overseas markets by manufacturing 1 million square feet of Aerofoam XLPE thermal insulators every month. Hira Industries will also create 100 jobs in the emirate through the new investment.
The opening was done by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.
This is the company’s fourth facility since it set up at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez) in 2008. “Since 1980, we have been serving the building and construction industry with conventional solutions,” said Prakash Sarvaiya, Hira Group’s CEO. “The expansion of our Rakez facility and inauguration of the Global R&D Center aligns with our vision of being a global leader in niche products in the building product industry.”
Rakez operates multiple zones tailored to specific investor needs. The Al Nakheel and Al Hamra business zones for commercial and service companies, while Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones target manufacturers and industrialists. There is also an academic zone for educational providers.