According to Anarock, 1.78 million homes being sold in the first three quarters of 2018 across the top seven cities. “Even if we assume that sales in the fourth quarter were to remain same as the preceding one, there would be a 15 per cent increase in overall housing sales in 2018 as against 2017,” said Puri. “Unsold stock has declined by 8 per cent in a year — the decline is slow, but discernible.